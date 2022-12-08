Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.31

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.31 and traded as low as C$8.87. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 1,123,294 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$835.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66.

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy Inc. will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

