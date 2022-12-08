SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Mark D. Klein Acquires 21,521 Shares

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) insider Mark D. Klein purchased 21,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $79,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,888.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SuRo Capital Stock Up 1.1 %
SSSS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 156,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,191. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SuRo Capital to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.