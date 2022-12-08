sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $8.77 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,318,923 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

