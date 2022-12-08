SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.30% of SVB Financial Group worth $69,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.44.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $198.10 and a twelve month high of $752.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 26.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

