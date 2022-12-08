Swipe (SXP) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $117.75 million and $5.50 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.