Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

