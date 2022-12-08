Symbol Market Cap Reaches $191.48 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $191.48 million and approximately $61,607.83 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $945.63 or 0.05500572 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00510111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.97 or 0.30488157 BTC.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.