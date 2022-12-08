Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

SYY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,560. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

