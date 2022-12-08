Syscoin Price Up 2% This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $78.87 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00653694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00257426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,726,309 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.