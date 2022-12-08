T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Down 2.6%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $144.89 and last traded at $144.89. Approximately 32,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,513,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

