Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Price Target Increased to €49.50 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €48.50 ($51.05) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Talanx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TNXXF remained flat at 34.77 during trading hours on Thursday. Talanx has a 1-year low of 34.49 and a 1-year high of 34.77.
About Talanx
