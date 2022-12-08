Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Price Target Increased to €49.50 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Talanx (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €48.50 ($51.05) to €49.50 ($52.11) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Talanx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNXXF remained flat at 34.77 during trading hours on Thursday. Talanx has a 1-year low of 34.49 and a 1-year high of 34.77.

About Talanx

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

