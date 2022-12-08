Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,420 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213,287 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.05% of Target worth $34,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at $48,301,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Target by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

