TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.39

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.39 and traded as high as $35.24. TDK shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 20,089 shares changing hands.

TDK Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

TDK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.