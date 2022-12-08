Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIIAY. Barclays increased their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.23) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.25) to €0.20 ($0.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Telecom Italia Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TIIAY opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

