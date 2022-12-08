Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Lifted by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 1.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $8,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 1,016,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,690,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on THC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,623. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

