TerraClassicUSD Price Up 8.8% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $241.75 million and $121.29 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00078023 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057220 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009949 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024816 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,998,073 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,333,616 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.
