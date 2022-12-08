Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 33,118 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tesla were worth $367,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

Tesla Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.28. 1,241,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,036,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

