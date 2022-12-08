TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 722.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,834,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

