TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
