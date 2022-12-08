The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.38

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.38 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 102.20 ($1.25). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,328,208 shares trading hands.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9,900.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.80%.

Insider Activity at The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($23,899.52).

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

