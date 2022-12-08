The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,539 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.26. 30,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,523,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.