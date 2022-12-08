The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $230.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $277.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.24. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $282.22.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,800.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,810.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,930 shares of company stock worth $29,059,240. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,225.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 122.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

