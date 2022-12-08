The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.00 million-$68.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.19 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 4,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,862. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

