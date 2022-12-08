The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,298,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 135,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 403,024 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after purchasing an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.80 million. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

