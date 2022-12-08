The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 387,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $106,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $320.15 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $419.85. The company has a market cap of $327.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.75.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

