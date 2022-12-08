The Kroger Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kroger in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KR. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Kroger stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

