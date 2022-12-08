The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells $100,816.25 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Bernard Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Southern stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.68. 3,667,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Argus raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

