THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.68 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-8.70 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of THO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $79.87. 4,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.88.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in THOR Industries by 92.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth $276,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in THOR Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.