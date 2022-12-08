Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $177.49 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010712 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00239362 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, "Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01775399 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,501,835.20 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

