Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $145.11 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $145,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 26.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.44.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

