Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.47% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $135,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.9 %

ODFL traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,306. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $370.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average is $273.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

