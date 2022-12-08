Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 21,951 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $184,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.