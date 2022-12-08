Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 545,972 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,274,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 545,972 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $115,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $47.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,852. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $123,774.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

