Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.20% of NVR worth $157,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,729.90. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,288.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

