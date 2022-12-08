Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Up 1.5%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50). 68,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 179,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.40 ($0.49).

Time Out Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Time Out Group

(Get Rating)

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.