Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.88

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $20.07. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 35,166 shares trading hands.
Tokio Marine Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.
About Tokio Marine
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
