Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

