Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.83 billion-$18.83 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRYIY shares. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 20,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

