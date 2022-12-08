Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 319% compared to the average volume of 1,759 call options.
UserTesting Stock Performance
USER remained flat at $7.41 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 101,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.00. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on USER shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair cut shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at UserTesting
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
