Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,994 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,696 put options.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

FANG traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,051. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

