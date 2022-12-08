TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up about 2.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after buying an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,978,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in TransDigm Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $20.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $629.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,840. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $684.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $578.24 and its 200-day moving average is $584.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

