Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.85. Transocean shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 182,127 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

