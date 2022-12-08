Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$5.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCW. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE TCW traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.79. 203,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,234. The stock has a market cap of C$877.34 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.64. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.