Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.6 %

TCN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tricon Residential from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the third quarter worth $111,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

