Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Shares of NYSE TRN remained flat at $29.38 during midday trading on Thursday. 338,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,366. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

