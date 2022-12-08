Tritax EuroBox plc (EBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Price Performance

Shares of EBOX opened at GBX 63 ($0.77) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.25. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.32 million and a PE ratio of 254.55.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBOX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital raised shares of Tritax EuroBox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.75 ($1.81).

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Further Reading

