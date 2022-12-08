Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 221,229 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $9,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

