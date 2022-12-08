trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 4.6%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 1,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in trivago by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 903,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 393,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

