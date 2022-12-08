Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Approximately 37,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 206,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 million and a PE ratio of 3.19.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

