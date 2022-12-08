U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 585,112 shares.The stock last traded at $12.08 and had previously closed at $11.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $907.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,934,000 after purchasing an additional 107,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,349,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,667,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,365,000 after acquiring an additional 344,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.