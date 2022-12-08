Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,166 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of Uber Technologies worth $110,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 297,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 241,143 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 251,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,747,452. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

